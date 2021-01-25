Driver Pulled from Burning Vehicle

A driver had to be pulled from a burning vehicle in Kingsville.

Provincial police say officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision around 12pm on Sunday.

According to police, a white van had gone into the ditch off County Road 31, began to smoke and caught fire before police arrived.

That's when others at the scene pulled the driver from the vehicle. The driver was moved to a safe location until emergency services arrived.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.