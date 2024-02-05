Driver sent to hospital in Detroit after serious crash in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a single-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Erie Street after a report of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a stationary monument.

As a result of the collision, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver’s injuries were later designated life-threatening, and they were sent to Detroit for further treatment.

The road was closed for approximately six hours while the Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has dash-cam or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact our Traffic Department at 519-945-6645, ext. 222. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.