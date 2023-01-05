Driver sentenced in triple fatal crash

A Windsor man, who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a triple fatal crash in Lambton County, has learned his fate.

In October of 2019, Jovanpreet Singh was driving a BMW at 200 km/h on Oil Heritage Road when he lost control and struck a tree.

Three passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected and prounced dead at the scene.

The victims, all 19-year old international students studying at St. Clair College, were identified as Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh.

In June of 2022, Singh pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

According to CTV Windsor, a judge has accepted a joint submission from the Crown and Defence and has sentenced him to 2-years in jail along with a 10-year driving ban.

The judge says Singh, who was 25-years old at the time of the crash, will likely be deported back to India after serving the sentence.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru