Driver sought after vehicle hits a child riding a bike

The Windsor Police Service is trying to locate the driver of a vehicle that hit a child riding a bike.

Around 5:30 p.m. on June 15, a child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in the area of McNorton Street and Maitland Avenue.

Police say the driver initially stopped and spoke to the child, along with other witnesses in the area, however police were not called.

The child was brought to the hospital by family due to injuries sustained in the collision. The injuries were not life-threatening, however the child did require medical attention and did suffer injuries.

The Windsor Police Service is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or spoke with the child or driver of the vehicle to please contact police. The driver is also encouraged to contact police, as required by law to report this collision.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue sedan, possibly a Lexus.

Anyone in the area who may have captured the incident on surveillance cameras are encouraged to check their footage and contact police.

Police say when an accident involves injuries to a person, or where damage to the vehicles or other property appears to likely exceed two thousand ($2,000) dollars, the drivers are required by law to report the accident to the police. This requirement is prescribed within section 199(1) or section 199(1.1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.