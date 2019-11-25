Driver Suffers Serious Injuries in Lakeshore Crash

The OPP in Lakeshore are looking for witnesses after a serious single vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called Monday, November 25th at 6:30am to the crash on Rochester Town Line.

Police say the vehicle was southbound when it left the roadway and hit a hydro pole.

The driver, a 66-year old Tilbury resident, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rochester Town Line between County Rd. 42 and Lakeshore Road 303 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810.