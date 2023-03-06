Driver taken to hospital after vehicle strikes building

Provincial police in Tecumseh are investigating after a vehicle struck a building on Lesperance Road near Riverside Drive.

It happened Sunday night around nine.

According to the OPP, police along with Tecumseh fire and Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed, a vehicle lost control, hit a brick building causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver was able to get out before the fire started and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras or dash cam videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.