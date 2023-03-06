iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Driver taken to hospital after vehicle strikes building


AM800-News-OPP-Investigation-Twitter

Provincial police in Tecumseh are investigating after a vehicle struck a building on Lesperance Road near Riverside Drive.

It happened Sunday night around nine.

According to the OPP, police along with Tecumseh fire and Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed, a vehicle lost control, hit a brick building causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver was able to get out before the fire started and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras or dash cam videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE