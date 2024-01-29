Drivers being reminded to pull over for vehicles with flashing green lights

The Lakeshore Fire Department is reminding all drivers about the importance of pulling over for vehicles displaying flashing green lights.

Most people are familiar with flashing red or red and blue lights used on fire trucks, police, and ambulance and other emergency vehicles, but some may not be aware of the flashing green lights.

In Ontario, firefighters can activate these lights when responding to emergency calls in their personal vehicles.

Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson says "while it may not be a legal requirement in Ontario to yield for volunteer firefighter's vehicles, it can make a significant difference in the response time of firefighters and those impacted by emergencies."

The Lakeshore Fire Department operates five fire stations throughout the municipality, staffed by nearly 100 volunteer firefighters.

With files from Rob Hindi