Drivers reminded Huron Church Rd. only for access to Ambassador Bridge

The Windsor Police Service is reminding all drivers that access onto Huron Church Road northbound is for Ambassador Bridge traffic only.

The main route heading to the bridge was reopening late Sunday night following a one week shutdown due to a protest on the road leading to the international border crossing.

Police say U.S. bound traffic can access Huron Church Road northbound from Highway 3 and the 401, or enter the bridge from the Wyandotte Street West entrance.

Southbound traffic coming from the U.S. off the Ambassador is not affected at this time.

All eastbound and westbound arterial roads off of Huron Church Road between the E.C. Row Expressway and the bridge entrance, remain closed.

There is potential for traffic delays in the area, therefore we are asking that you plan your route accordingly.

All businesses on Huron Church Road remain open, however alternate routes are required for access.

A map of access restrictions along Huron Church Road in Windsor. Feb. 14, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Police are also urging all pedestrians to use the overhead crosswalk at Huron Church Road at Girardot Street as well as the crosswalks at Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West, when crossing Huron Church Road.

We urge all pedestrians to use extra caution when crossing at Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West.



Please refrain from calling our E911 Communications Centre for information regarding the reopening of the Ambassador Bridge or any related questions. Our phone lines need to remain open for emergencies only.

Police enforcement will continue in the demonstration area, and there will be zero tolerance for any unlawful activity.