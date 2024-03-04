Drivers urged to slow down after handing out hundreds of tickets over three days

The Windsor Police Service is warning drivers to slow down and be aware of their speed.

Officers conducted or were part of three separate traffic campaigns last week that resulted in over 200 tickets or notices being issued to drivers.

On Feb. 29, Windsor police officers teamed up with LaSalle Police and Essex County OPP for a speed enforcement effort in the areas of Highway 401 at Puce Road and the E.C. Row Expressway. Officers issued 77 enforcement infractions with the highest speed recorded at 149 km/hr. in a 100 km/hr. zone.

On Feb. 28, the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 31 tickets during a traffic campaign at or near the intersections of E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue, Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, and Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road.

On Feb. 27, the traffic enforcement unit issued a total of 101 tickets and other notices as a result of a traffic campaign across the city.

Constable Bianca Jackson says as the weather does change, they will be out at more and more intersections.

"Be aware of your speed. I know at times it's easy to get distracted while you're on the road, paying attention to what's around you, cellphones, distractions in the vehicle. We definitely ask that you look at your speedometer, it's not worth the ticket, it's not worth getting your car impounded if you break the law," she says.

Jackson says there are certain intersections deemed dangerous that the traffic unit will be focused on.

"More collisions that are occurring at certain intersections, people who are not paying attention and going through red lights, therefore causing damage to not only property but also endangering the lives of other motorists as well,' she says.

In May of 2023, police identified the ten worst intersections in Windsor based on collision data and carried out a number of traffic enforcement efforts at those intersections throughout the year.

The ten worst intersections for collisions are:

- 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

- E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

- 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

- Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

- Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

- E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

- Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Jackson says they also want drivers to be cautious of school buses.

"We're finding that there are a lot of people who are going past school buses when they have their red stop signal out already, so please be aware of this. Make sure you stop for school buses, make sure you stop for red lights, watch your speeding habits, our traffic enforcement unit is out there, you just want to be cautious," she adds.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit issued over 10,000 traffic tickets in 2023.

Over 200 traffic tickets were handed out in 2023 while officers monitored the city's most dangerous intersections.

with files from Rob Hindi