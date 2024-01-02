Drivers will pay more to use Highway 407 in Ontario starting in February

Drivers will have to pay more to use Highway 407 between Burlington and Pickering in Ontario next year after a four year rate freeze.

The company responsible for the tolls on the highway says drivers of light vehicles, including most passenger cars and light-duty trucks, will see tolls increase between one and 11 cents per kilometre depending on the time of day and zone travelled.

Highway 407 ETR says rates are updated annually, but tolls were frozen at February 2020 levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says personal customers can expect a monthly bill increase of less than five dollars.

The new rates will take effect on Feb. 1, 2024.

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area and it spans 108 kilometres.

Hwy 407