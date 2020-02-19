Driving Instructor Charged with Sexual Assault



WINDSOR — Sex related charges have been laid against a driving instructor in Windsor.

Police were called to a local driving school earlier in February after a woman reported she had been touched inappropriately.

The instructor was arrested on February 13th and is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say given the nature of the circumstances, they believe there may be other victims.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

Police say anyone who is a victim of a sexual assault, can report it online on the Windsor police website.