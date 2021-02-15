Driving Tests to Resume in Windsor-Essex

Driving tests will resume in Windsor-Essex when the region enters the Red Control Level of the Reopening Ontario Act Tuesday.

The province announced DriveTest Centres will begin scheduling road tests in regions that are no longer under a stay-at-home order over the weekend.

Officials say anyone living in a region that is still under a stay-at-home order will be refused service. The province says the move is to ensure people aren't travelling to another community for a road test.

According to the release, scheduled tests will be cancelled if a region reverts to a lockdown status but any payments will be kept on file and applied when a test is rescheduled.

Residents are still be asked to stay home as much as possible under the Red Control Level to help prevent further COVID-19 outbreaks.

More information on testing requirments and COVID-19 protocols can be found at www.drivetest.ca.