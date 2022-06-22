Drone technology, videography and photography taking flight in September 

Three programs at St. Clair College will be soaring in a different way this upcoming school year.

Students entering the Journalism, Public Relations and Media Convergence programs this fall at St. Clair College will have an innovative class added to their program curriculum called Drone Technology and Media Production.

The course will give students another skill to market when seeking employment and will be taught by technology experts and a licensed pilot.

Jimmy Parsons, Chair of School of Media, Art & Design at St. Clair College, says students asked for the drone course.

"We want to get this off the ground now, and we're looking at doing enhancements for the Fall of 2023 to the programs, all three of the programs, and have this drone course if you will within each one of those programs, so it's not a stand-alone course yet, but maybe that's something in the future that we can look at."

He says the course is unique.

"But there's not many colleges or universities that offer this sort of thing, so our whole idea with the team is that if we get off the ground running to a running start, this gives our students in our region, and students from anywhere and abroad, an opportunity to come here to St. Clair College and experience what we have here."

Parsons says he's so excited for this course to finally be offered.

"I'm just excited to have the students get out there with a device and see what they could do, and what they come up with. There was a demonstration earlier today and it goes through the phone, so it has video on there, and there's a camera to see where you're going and things like that, so it is pretty cool to see."

The drone course will begin in the Fall of 2022, and the Winter programs in 2023.

Depending on the outcome of the course, enhancements could be made and the drone class could be its own program in the 2023-2024 school year.