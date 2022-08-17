Dropped Down Drouillard event returns this weekend

The Ford City Business Improvement Association will be hosting its Dropped Down Drouillard event this weekend.

On Saturday, August 20 the urban street and culture festival will return from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The all-day event will feature live music, a car show, interactive art and local vendors, aiming to showcase the neighbourhood's growth since 2019.

Speaking on AM800's Dan MacDonald Show, Chair of Ford City BIA Shane Potvin says the event is a great showcase for the neighbourhood.

"A lot of these businesses started at the Downtown Farmers Market we had Soda Pop Brothers, The Vegan Gardiners and Champs Coffee. These are all getting off the ground and are proving a concept somewhere else, but also the neighbourhood was reasonably priced. It was an easy transition for people to move here and the spaces were available."

Potvin says the event has expanded this year.

"Mirm Auto is hosting the car show, it will have 40 plus cars, we have 20 plus vendors, we have a lot more food vendors than we've had in the past maybe around 10 and we have music, we have two stages."

He says the perception of Drouillard Road has changed over the years.

"Nothing happens on this street, there's been no crime and I think that's what people are noticing when they come to Open Streets or Dropped Down Drouillard. I feel like this is our big party where we can show what we've become."

The event will be hosted on Drouillard Road between Edna and Richmond and Whelpton between Drouillard Road and Henry Ford Centre Drive.

