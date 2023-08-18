Dropped on Drouillard festival returns to Ford City 

The Dropped on Drouillard festival returns this weekend for it's fifth year, described as Windsor’s only all-day urban street and culture festival in the heart of Ford City.

The event put on by the Ford City Business Improvement Association will take place Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m, rain or shine, in the 900 + 1000 Block of Drouillard Road, with all ages welcomed.

The festival is packed with events and attractions including live music, live mural painting, a car show, interactive art, skateboarding and dozens of local vendors for

attendees to enjoy.

Kaitlyn Karns, Executive Director of the Ford City BIA says there will be live music all day kicking off with The Windsor Optimist Marching Band.

"We also have sixty plus local vendors and makers. Food vendors. We got it all, you name it. Extended patios. We have tons of new businesses that have opened up within the Ford City BIA. So we're really excited to showcase our neighbourhood."

She says Ford City is a unique neighbourhood that is still growing.

"We're still figuring out who we are and what are potential is. We have lots of space for store fronts still available, and then we have a lot of new business incoming to the neighbourhood, who might not be able to afford space elsewhere, or are looking for that gritty homegrown feeling."

She says preparations for Saturday's event are well underway.

"Making sure they have enough product. Last year we were so overwhelmed and so grateful for the amount of people in our community that came to the event. We're hoping for a very similar turnout, if not more people. Knock on wood, the weather is looking good."

Other entertainment acts include Josh Johnson & The Joyful Noise, Huttch, and many other local bands and DJs to keep attendees dancing well into the night.

Organizers say this year's Dropped on Drouillard festival is dedicated to the late Mr. Randy Diestelmann, former Ford City BIA Chair, honoring his lasting impact and contributions to the neighbourhood.

For more information visit: https://www.fordcity.ca/dropped/

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi