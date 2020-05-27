Drug Bust in Chatham-Kent



Police in Chatham-Kent have taken $28,000 worth of illegal drugs off the streets.

On Tuesday, members of the Intelligence Section along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in Chatham.

According to police, officers seized suspected methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

They also found stolen property.

Two Chatham men have been charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

They have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in August.

