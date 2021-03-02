Drug Bust in Leamington

A traffic stop in Leamington has resulted in a drug bust.

Provincial police say officers stopped a vehicle last month for a stop sign offence.

According to police, officers spoke to the driver and passenger and noticed an offence under the Cannabis Act.

Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered separately packaged items, including cannabis and cannabis derivatives, such as edibles and shatter.

Officers also seized a scale, packaging material, and a quantity of cash.

Two 18-years-olds from Leamington are facing a number of charges including Possessing Cannabis for the purpose of selling, Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - cocaine and Obstruct Peace Officer.