Drug bust in Windsor leads to multiple charges against two city residents

Two people are facing a long list of charges after a large drug bust in Windsor.

On May 17, 2022, an officer with the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit was in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue and initiated an investigation into a driver of a vehicle believed to be breaching a court order. The suspect was arrested and a passenger located inside the vehicle was also arrested for an arrest warrant.

During the investigation of the vehicle, police recovered 180 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of crack cocaine, 63 grams of methamphetamine, 38 grams of fentanyl, 62 Percocet pills. A quantity of money was also seized as part of the investigation.

Kane Nantais, a 35 year-old male from Windsor, is charged with;

Fail to comply release order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - crack cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Percocet

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - hyrdromorph contin

Tammy Burden, a 32-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - crack cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Percocet

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - hyrdromorph contin

Possession of methamphetamine

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Property Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.