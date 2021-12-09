Drug charges laid after city police on routine patrol spot suspicious activity

A pair from Windsor are facing drug charges after getting picked up by city police on routine patrol.

On Tuesday night at around 8:30pm, the City Centre Patrol Unit was in the 300-block of Glengarry Ave when officers spotted a man and woman acting suspicious.

While being questioned, the pair dropped a plastic bag containing illicit drugs.

The suspects were arrested and further investigation revealed the male to be in possession of more illicit drugs.

Fentanyl, crystal meth and cash were seized.

As a result, a 50-year-old male and 29-year-old female, both from Windsor, have been charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.