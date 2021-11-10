Drug impaired driver nabbed in Chatham

A 64-year-old Chatham man is facing a handful of charges after a traffic stop late Monday night.

According to police, shortly after 11 p.m. a member of the Chatham-Kent OPP witnessed a vehicle travelling eastbound on Grand Avenue E being operated in a concerning way.

The officer conducted a traffic stop to check on the condition of the driver, and after speaking with him, it was apparent he had consumed an intoxicating substance and was displaying signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and transported to an OPP detachment a drug recognition evaluation was performed.

Police say an illicit substance was also located during the investigation.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 2.