Drug-Related Overdoses Increase, Alert Issued

Windsor-Essex continues to experience a jump in drug-related overdoses.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there were 22 fentanyl related emergency department visits from January 27 through February 3.

He says of the 22 cases, 16 were overdoses.

Dr. Ahmed says all of the overdoses involved fentanyl.

"In the lockdown and in this type of pandemic, the supply of where these substances are coming from could be tainted, could be an unusual dealer or people maybe stressed out so much that they're using more than they should," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert.

"Members of the community are encouraged to contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit if they can provide any additional information related to the cases that can be used to prevent future overdoses," he says. "Please communicate this information to partners and/or clients and to share this alert to everyone."

Dr. Ahmed says the community needs to take appropriate precautions.

"Always carry naloxone for yourself or for your loved ones or for someone who is using the substance with you," says Dr. Ahmed.

The health unit issued an alert in January after drug related overdoses spiked between January 18 and January 20.