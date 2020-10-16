Drug Trafficking Charges in Leamington Raid

Charges have been laid after a drug bust in Leamington.

Members of the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Mill St. in the town on Thursday afternoon.

Three people were arrested without incident and police seized a quantity of fentanyl and cash.

Charges include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.