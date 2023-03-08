Drugs and a homemade taser confiscated following a high speed crash

A Ridgetown man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a crash in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police responded to McNaughton Avenue just after 1p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Mar 7) after a vehicle that was travelling at a high rate of speed collided with a vehicle that was exiting a parking lot, both sustaining extensive damage.

Police say the suspect driver tried to flee the scene but was detained by bystanders until officers made the arrest.

Upon a search, the 33-year old was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and a homemade conducted energy weapon.

Charges include, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after a collision, driving without a license, driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, weapons dangerous, and five counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.