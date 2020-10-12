Drugs and a Weapon Seized in Downtown Windsor Arrest

An arrest in downtown Windsor, Ont. has taken crystal meth and fentanyl off the streets.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGGS) started the investigation earlier this month. According to police, the unit identified a suspect and arrested him near Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street Thursday.

Police found 78 grams of crystal methamphetamine and just under half a gram of fentanyl on the man when he was taken into custody.

A switchblade knife with a brass knuckles hand grip was also found in his possession, according to police.

The 28-year-old man from Whitby, Ont. is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.