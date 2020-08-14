Drugs and Cash Seized in Chatham

An 18-year-old man and 45-year-old woman are charged after a large quantity of drugs, weapons and cash were taken off the streets in Chatham.

Police entered a home on Park St. on Wednesday night and found approximately $105,000 worth of suspected, digital scales, cash, price lists, packaging material, a loaded handgun and sawed off shotgun.

Russell Jacques, 18 is being held in custody pending a bail hearing and Heather Clayton, 45, was released pending a September court date.

Both are facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine and careless storage of a firearm.