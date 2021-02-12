Drugs and Firearm Seized in Windsor Bust

Drugs and an illegal firearm are off the streets after a bust in the Walkerville area.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) says the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation last month.

Police say the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at home on Pierre Avenue near University Street Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

An undisclosed quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized along with a loaded firearm, according to WPS.

Police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Windsor, with several drug and firearm related offences.