Drugs and guns seized in Leamington

Four people have been charged after a drug bust in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police say members of the Community Street Crimes Unit, Canine Unit and West Region OPP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a property on Longfield Avenue on Tuesday.

According to police, officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis.

Police also seized five firearms and a taser.

Four Leamington residents between the ages of 27 and 72 face a list of charges.

---

Cody William Crowley, 27-years-old, of Leamington was charged with:

Obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process (manufacturing, synthesis, altering chemical or physical properties) CA 12(1)(a) (1 count)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1) (14 counts)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition CC 86(1) (3 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1) (5 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2) (1 count)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine CDSA 5(2) (1 count)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs CDSA 5(2) (1 count)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA 5(2) (1 count)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

-

Scott Thomas Moore, 37-years-old, of Leamington was charged with:

Obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process (manufacturing, synthesis, altering chemical or physical properties) CA 12(1)(a) (1 count)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition CC 86(1) (3 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2) (1 count)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1) (3 counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin) CDSA 4(1) (1 count)

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 4, 2021 to answer to the charges.

-

Garry Thomas Moore, 72-years-old, of Leamington was charged with:

Obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process (manufacturing, synthesis, altering chemical or physical properties) CA 12(1)(a) (1 count)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition CC 86(1) (3 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2) (1 count)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1) (3 counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin) CDSA 4(1) (1 count)

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 4, 2021 to answer to the charges.

-

Yvonne Rose Peters, 66-years-old, of Leamington was charged with:

Obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process (manufacturing, synthesis, altering chemical or physical properties) CA 12(1)(a) (1 count)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition CC 86(1) (3 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon CC 91(2) (1 count)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1) (3 counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin) CDSA 4(1) (1 count)

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 4, 2021 to answer to the charges.