Drugs and guns seized in the Dresden area

Police in Chatham-Kent have seized two semi-automatic shotguns and one rifle after executing a search warrant at a home in the Dresden area on Thursday.

According to police, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Section and officers with the Lambton County OPP Street Crimes Unit conducted a joint forces investigation and executed the search.

Police say 114 grams of cocaine, 128.8 grams of fentanyl, along with over 512 grams of methamphetamine were also seized and had an estimated street value of $93,000.

Officers also found and seized ammunition, cell phone, debt list and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

A 39-year-old Camden Township man has been charged with multiple drug and firearm related offences.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.