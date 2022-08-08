Drugs and loaded handgun seized in traffic stop

A loaded handgun along with drugs and cash have been seized after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a traffic stop for speeding happened on Saturday on Highway 401.

Police say while speaking to the driver, the officer discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The driver was arrested and a search found suspected cocaine and opiates.

Police say a search of the vehicle found more suspected opiates, drug paraphernalia, a quantity of cash, and multiple prohibited weapons including a loaded handgun.

A 41-year-old from Windsor is facing a list of charges including Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition and Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm.