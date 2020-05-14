Drugs and Weapons Seized in Chatham-Kent

Three people have been charged in Chatham-Kent after a drug bust at a hotel that netted roughly $330,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a call about a suspicious man at a Chatham hotel. Officers went to the man's room and found three people along with a significant quantity of illegal drugs and weapons.

Police arrested a man and two women and the scene was held for further investigation.

On Wednesday, members of the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant for the hotel room and also seized a 9mm handgun, ammunition and $15,980 in cash.

36-year-old Jeremy Neely of Chatham, 34-year-old Robyn Marchand of Chatham and 29-year-old Amber Tasker of Dresden have been charged with 40 offences including possession for the purposes of drug trafficking, weapon related offences and failing to comply with court orders.

The three remain in custody and will be in court on May 15.