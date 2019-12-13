Drugs, Cash and Imitation Guns Found in Windsor Home

Windsor police have seized drugs, cash and two imitation firearms in a drug bust.

Officers with the Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant on Wednesday, December 11th at a home in the 400 block of Wyandotte St. West near Church St.

A woman was arrested inside the home and another suspect was arrested on University Ave. near Bruce Ave.

A 48-year-old Windsor man is charged with several drug related offences including possession of fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine, morphine and hydromorphone.

A 58-year-old Windsor woman is facing similar charges.