Drunk Driver Caught with Her Pants Down in Chatham

A suspected drunk driver in Chatham was literally caught with her pants down over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Bear Line Rd. around 10pm Saturday.

Officers located and pulled over a severely intoxicated woman who police say was driving without any pants or shoes on.

The 50-year-old was taken back to police headquarters where a breath test showed the woman had almost three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Police say she remained in custody until she was sober enough to care for herself and released on a promise to appear in court.

The woman faces several charges and her driver's licence has also been suspended.