Ducks for sale for The Hospice Rubber Duck Race in Belle River

Rubber ducks are now on sale for a big race planned for mid July in Belle River.

On Saturday, July 15, The Hospice Rubber Duck Race will take place at the Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River.

Right at 12 p.m. on that day, 4,000 numbered rubber ducks will splash into the water, competing to be the first duck to float across the finish line.

Katharen Bortolin, Director of Community Engagement and Advancement for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, says the ducks will travel the canal near Lakeview Park West Beach.

"I will say that the dropping of the ducks usually a rubber duck races is quite the show," she says. "We are partnering with the Lakeshore Fire Department to make sure this one is no exception. So those ducks will definitely make a splash as they hit the water with the help of Lakeshore Fire."

The event is to raise money for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County and will be part of the Belle River Sunsplash.

Tickets that correspond to the numbered ducks will be sold for $5.00 each.

Bortolin says Hospice is around 50 per cent government funded.

"So that other 50 per cent is fundraised and supported by donor dollars. For example, for every $150 raised by this event, that takes care of one night per patient and family in the community, all at no cost to them." she adds.

The first duck paddling across the finish line wins $1,000, second place wins $500 and third place wins $250.

Winning tickets for the Rubber Duck race will be announced once the race is complete, and winners do not have to be present to win.

To purchase your duck in advance, please call 226-348-0768.