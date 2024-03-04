'Dune: Part Two' brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

Movie theaters were looking for a savoir and "Dune: Part Two" is delivering on the promise.

Armed with sandworms, big screen spectacle and the star power of Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve's science fiction epic stormed the North American box office this weekend earning $81.5 million in ticket sales.

That is according to studio estimates Sunday. It's the first major hit of 2024, and one that was sorely needed by exhibitors.

"Dune 2" rode a wave of great reviews into a marketplace that was essentially free of competition.

Warner Bros. released it in 4,071 locations in the U.S. and Canada.