Dustin Johnson is Back Following COVID-19

Dustin Johnson is playing the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters.

He just didn't realize it would amount to a crash course.

Johnson recovered from COVID-19, which knocked him out of two big tournaments in Las Vegas and California.

This will be his first competition since he tied for sixth in the U.S. Open on Sept. 20.

The one upside is that Johnson doesn't have to be tested for the coronavirus again for three months.

Considering he still doesn't know how he caught the virus, he says he would be nervous if he had to wait on the result at Augusta.

Canadians David Hearn, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Graham DeLaet are also in the field for this week's Houston Open.

With files from the Associated Press