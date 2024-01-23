Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets rights to one of the most famous nicknames in entertainment, his own

It is a name that has become almost synonymous with professional wrestling but its bearer, Dwayne Johnson, has never legally owned "The Rock."

That will change under a new agreement with the WWE under which Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC.

"The Rock" is a name is derived from Johnson's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who was the first Black champion in WWE history (alongside partner Tony Atlas), according the WWE.

Johnson, a movie and wrestling star, has a business portfolio that includes production company Seven Bucks Productions, tequila brand Teremana Tequila, energy drink company ZOA Energy, Project Rock app.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images