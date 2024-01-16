DWBIA accepting vendor applications for the 2024 Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market

Those interested in taking part in this year's Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market are now able to put in an application.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is calling for applications from local vendors and artisans for the 15th season of the Market.

The Market will operate on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park, from March 30 to October 26.

The community gathers, rain or shine, to support and discover the best of local produce and crafts that are offered.

All products sold must be grown, made, baked, or produced by the vendor, or be an artisanal Canadian product.

Last year, the Market saw around 65-70 vendors every week, which is open between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday of the season.

Interested vendors can find more information and apply by clicking here.