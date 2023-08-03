DWBIA announces Buskers on the Block to showcase local artists

Attention local musicians and artists!

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for artists to take part in the Buskers on the Block pilot program.

This initiative will be held every Saturday evening in the downtown core throughout the month of August, and will showcase a unique celebration of music, arts and culture.

Starting on Saturday, August 5, Buskers on the Block will feature a variety of local music genres and artists along Ouellette Avenue, which will be transformed into a stage to allow a range of performances by local musicians for everyone to enjoy.

This Saturday, the artists include Preston Adams, Bethany Dalimonte, Theodore Hogan, Bilal Nasser and Ray Stern.

The BIA has set aside $10,000 for the initiative, and they are currently still looking for artists who want to participate in the event for the rest of the August dates.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor BIA, says it's going to be a great event.

"These are all local musicians, they are all seasoned artists, they're sharing their talents with us and they're bringing some creativity and life to the city centre."

Bilal Nasser to take part in the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association's Buskers on the Block pilot program. August 2, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the DWBIA)

She says they are looking for more artists to take part.

"We really have such a wealth of talent and diversity in the city centre, and we are absolutely calling for folks who are interested in participating in the program to submit an application to submit some of their work, and media files, and such like so that we can invite them to join us for the future weekends."

She says this is a great program to liven up the downtown core.

"We really want to transform it into a vibrant stage, that those who are simply milling around who might have walked the waterfront and then are coming downtown to see what's going on, we really want to give them an experience. And we think that this will add a lot of life to the city centre, it will be a celebration of our music, of our art, of our culture."

Theodore Hogan to take part in the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association's Buskers on the Block pilot program. August 2, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the DWBIA)

The performances on Saturday, August 5 run between 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Performance spots include Ouellette Ave at Riverside Drive; University; Maiden Lane West; and Tuscarora.

Musicians looking to apply for Buskers on the Block can find more information by clicking here.

Croucher adds they if the pilot is successful and well-received by the community that they will be able to extend the event into September as well. She adds if it does go well the BIA will look into having the program run the entire summer of 2024.