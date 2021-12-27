DWBIA chair proud of business community's perseverance through challenging 2021

The chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says while 2021 had some ups and downs for local businesses, everyone is looking forward to hopefully having the pandemic pass in 2022.

Brian Yeomans says in looking at how businesses were forced to adjust, there were numerous challenges to navigate but their passion shone through.

"I'm amazed by their resilience and the tenacity of businesses, the small businesses especially. You know they've been given some assistance, but it still doesn't scratch the amount of work they've had to put in. The blood, sweat and tears they've had to put in all year long."

The weight has fallen very heavily on their shoulders, and Yeomans says he appreciates what they've done.

He says while it hasn't been easy for many of them, a lot of businesses continue to plug away because they're not giving up.

"You get into business because it's supposed to be easy. You've got a vision or a goal that you want to get and move forward, and these people have done that. They've been through all of these challenges and battles that they've been dealing with."

Having to pivot every step of the way as policies and requirements chance, Yeomans says he's been amazed by everything business owners and employees have done to adapt.

He says during these challenging and difficult times, it's been heartening to see businesses be able to push through and survive.

"We talk about it occasionally and I've mentioned it a time or two, but in the last two years since the beginning of the pandemic we've had over 15 businesses open downtown during this. That's incredible to me."

Yeomans believes they'll come out of this in a position to be able to grow in the New Year, thanks to the hard work and perseverance of so many in the business community downtown and across Windsor.