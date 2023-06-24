DWBIA chair says fireworks night great example of how vibrant downtown can be

Downtown Windsor businesses are gearing up for the thousands of people set to descend onto the core Monday evening for the Ford Fireworks show at the riverfront.

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA says fireworks night is a great example of how vibrant downtown Windsor can be.

"Shutting down streets and having people downtown, it's an awesome event for all of our downtown businesses and to really show the vibrancy of what downtown can be."

MacLeod is encouraging people to come out early and check out the great businesses in the downtown core.

"We would love for people to come down early and have a bite to eat. There are 33 patios open throughout downtown. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a sit down meal or drinks on a patio, it's going to be a great night to spend downtown."

MacLeod says fireworks night is a vision of what downtown could be more regularly.

"We just want to continue to promote events like the fireworks, like the Ouellette car cruise, like WIFF that bring people downtown. It's awesome."

The fireworks are set to go off at 10:06 p.m. Monday night. Windsor police released some tips on how to prepare for the show.

