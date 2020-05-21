DWBIA Chair Surprised Annual Fireworks Night Will Go Ahead

The Chair of Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is "surprised" the Ford Fireworks have been rescheduled for the end of August.

The Parade Company and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Ford Fireworks will take place on Monday, August 31, as a televised-only show.

The annual fireworks show over the Detroit River was originally scheduled for June 22, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions in place surrounding crowds.

DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans, says there are still plenty of unknowns when it comes to the pandemic and wonders how can you stop people from heading to Windsor's riverfront to watch the show.

"I mean I don't know if the city, the province or the country is going to be like at that point, none of us do," he says. "Again I can't see how you can say they'll be no spectators when it's on the waterfront."

Yoemans says the DWBIA can't enforce people heading to the waterfront.

"I love the fireworks as much as anybody, they're amazing which again makes it difficult for people not to want to go down and see them if they know they're at the water front," he says.

Yeomans says the border might also be an issue, if it reopens before the fireworks. Canada and the U.S. have closed the border to all but essential workers and the flow of goods, with restrictions extend to June 21.

The fireworks show planned for August will be to honour frontline workers and heroes in the battle against COVID-19.

In Detroit, Hart Plaza and other public spaces will not be open to spectators.