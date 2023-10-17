DWBIA food reclamation program gathers 950 lbs. of food in just two weeks

A new program in Windsor is aiming to reduce food waste while giving not-for-profit organizations more access to fresh, healthy food.

The Good Greens Food Reclamation Program gathers unsold produce that is left over at the end of the day at the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market.

The items are then repackaged and sold at a reduced price, or donated to organizations in need.

Good Greens was launched with a $20,000 contribution from Libro Credit Union.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, says they collected 950 lbs of food in just two weeks during the soft launch of this program.

"If not for the grant, that food would end up in waste, those vendors would obviously not have been compensated for their costs and expenses. So it's a win-win, everyone is winning from the vendors to the agencies, to those that are most at risk in our community," she says.

The Downtown Mission, Salvation Army, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative have partnered with the program to help distribute the produce and make them available to low income, at risk and vulnerable populations in the city centre.

Steve Green, General Manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market, says the need is there and the produce is there.

"There's a tremendous amount of fresh produce from our farmers that comes down here and leaves with our customers, and there's more where that came from. It's great to see that we can put that much produce out into the community where it belongs, rather than being wasted," he says.

The program will run until Oct. 28 and then relaunch again in April 2024 and run until late June.

Volunteer Sarika Sharma put together produce items at the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association for the Good Greens Food Reclamation program. (Photo: Downtown Windsor BIA)

Laurie Musson, Director of Food Service for the Downtown Mission, says it's been fantastic to get fresh produce that at it's best to be used for snacks, soups and stir fry.

"So it's been an added bonus to our food bank as well as to the meals. We put our 300 or so meals a day and we see about 2,200 individuals a month at our food bank. So it's allowing everybody to have some fresh produce in their diet, so it's been wonderful," she adds.

Along with eliminating food waste, the goal is to ensure that low income, at risk and vulnerable populations in the city centre have access to fresh and healthy foods, helping them maintaining a well-balanced and nutritious diet.

When the program is relaunched in the the spring, officials hope to expand to add more baked goods and prepared foods to the food reclamation program.