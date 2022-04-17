DWBIA looking for more vendors for upcoming Night Market

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is asking for more vendors for the upcoming Night Market.

40 spots are currently available for vendors to promote and sell their items at the event.

Brian Yeomans, Chair of the DWBIA, says they are looking for a wide variety of vendors for the event.

"So what we've done is we've taken over the lower level of the Pelissier Street parking garage and done the Night Market in their in the past. We're looking for some vendors: artists, crafters and food vendors to come out and sell their wear."

Yeomans says this event is a little different compared to the farmers market.

"This tends to be a little more arts based and very art heavy, we've had so many great jewellers and candle places. Not that we don't have that kind of stuff during the farmers market but our night markets are a lot more focused on gifts and art."

He says he's excited for the Night Market as the weather gets warmer.

"I'm just so happy we're finally at the place where we can start talking about warm things again. It's been an amazing three years through all the crazy tumultuous that everyone has dealt with, I'm still amazed about how far everyone has come."

The first Night Market of the season takes place on Friday, April 29.

The market runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the last Friday of every month until October at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage.