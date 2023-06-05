DWBIA looking for vendors for Canada Day Arts Fair

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for vendors to take part in Canada Day festivities.

The DWBIA is inviting vendors to join in the Canada Day Arts Fair and are looking for enthusiastic vendors who can contribute to the festivities and provide a wide range of products and services to the community.

The Canada Day Arts Fair will take place on July 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market on Pelissier Street.

The DWBIA is welcoming vendors offering a diverse array of products and services, such as food and beverages, arts and crafts, and entertainment like face painters and magicians.



Vendors are required to have the necessary licenses and permits required to operate in Windsor, and must provide their own equipment, such as tents, tables, and chairs, and power sources.

The DWBIA is also asking that vendors be able to accept a variety of payment methods, including cash, credit cards, and mobile payments.

Registration is open on a first come first serve basis, those looking for information on how to apply can be found by clicking here.