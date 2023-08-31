DWBIA's 'Buskers on the Block' initiative extended to mid-September

Expect to hear more sights and sounds on the weekends around downtown Windsor.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has announced that the 'Buskers on the Block' initiative has been extended into mid-September.

The DWBIA says the initiative has already transformed Windsor's weekends, and its success is rooted in its commitment to local talent.

To date, the program has presented over 40 performances featuring local artists, including performers, musicians, and street artists.

Every Saturday, audiences have the choice of two time slots for performances.

The first goes from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and the subsequent from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Ouellette Avenue, in particular, has been a hotspot for these performances, with locations including but not limited to:

- University, in front of The Dugout

- Wyandotte Street

- Tuscarora, adjacent to both the Bull & Barrel

- Riverside Drive, across from The Loose Goose Restopub

- Maiden Lane, flanked by Maiden Lane Wine & Spirits and The Patio Lounge

- Park, adjacent to Starbucks

- 300 Block of Ouellette, adjacent to Lefty's on the O and Quesada

DWBIA Chair Chris MacLeod says these artists, both young and experienced, have transformed ordinary streets into animated hubs of creativity and cultural exchange.

He says they've had great feedback on the initiative so far.

"From both people who have come downtown to see the buskers, and from the artisans that we've had downtown," MacLeod continued. "Activating spots downtown is a big part of what we're trying to do in a number of initiatives, and the buskers has had such great success that we're looking to extend it into September."

MacLeod says they had been looking for new opportunities to activate spaces downtown, but they've been pretty overwhelmed by the response so far.

"From both visitors to our downtown, and the feedback and the interest from the local artisan community. Everybody from musicians, to spray paint artists, to mimes, it's just been great. So we're really excited to be able to continue this as long as the weather permits."

MacLeod says spreading out the locations for the buskers also helps local businesses.

"We have them at a number of locations where we can look to activate spaces outside of our downtown businesses. Because ultimately we're looking to provide another reason for people to come down, and also experience our downtown businesses," he said.

The DWBIA is encouraging more local talents to be part of this vibrant transformation.

Anyone interested in showcasing their talents can apply directly through their website.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi