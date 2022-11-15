DWBIA seeking nominations for Board of Directors

Election season isn't quite over yet, at least not for the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

The previous Board of Directors have served their four year terms, coinciding with the municipal elections, and now the DWBIA is looking for applicants and nominations to fill nine positions.

Executive Director Debi Croucher says they're encouraging people to exercise their right to be part of the strategic direction of the downtown core.

"These represent various sectors that have comprised the business community in the downtown, including retail, hospitality, restaurants, accommodations and so on."

Croucher says people on the board represent the downtown core and the important work that the DWBIA does.

"Which is the beautification and safety of the business community in the downtown, the promotion of downtown as a business district, and the hopes that we make the quality of life and the economic impact in the downtown even stronger year after year," she said.

She's hoping that many people will either step forward or be nominated, because there really is a lot of opportunity to contribute to the business climate and quality of life in the downtown.

"These folks all have a stake in the game, they operate a business in the city centre," Croucher continued.

"We're hoping that they will step forward and engage to make the economic climate even greater than it has been. There's lots of momentum and we want to keep it going."

To apply or nominate a qualified individual with the needed expertise to join the DWBIA's Board of Directors, members are asked to complete and submit the form on their website no later than Tuesday at 4 p.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi