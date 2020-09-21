E-Book Use up at Windsor Public Library

The CEO of The Windsor Public Library says every dollar invested in e-books is money well spent.

Kitty Pope says the library board has put an emphasis on buying e-books along with hardcopies over the years, which has been helpful since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and online services have become the norm.

Even after re-opening branches, she says it's no shock to report that in-person checkouts are down 20 per cent from this time last year.

Pope was pleasantly surprised to learn e-book usage is up 43 per cent.

"It tells us Windsor is still reading and Windsor particularly likes reading e-books, which I think is great news," she says.

With many students learning remotely this fall, Pope says the library is ready to help them do their research from home.

"We have resources that will help back up your curriculum. The other piece is we know that for students, whether your high school or university, being able to download resources while you're in your pyjamas is really popular," she says. "That is going into use every month."

She says there's one more advantage people have likely caught on to.

"The beauty is you never get an overdue, because when the e-book is due back it just comes off your tablet so there are no overdue fines. How good is that." she says.

Branches throughout the city switch to winter hours Monday, but online materials are available 24/7 though the library's website.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley