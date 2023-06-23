E.C. Row Expressway work shifting to westbound lanes

Road work on the E.C. Row Expressway between Central Avenue and Howard Avenue will shift to the westbound lanes next week.

The city says mill-and-pave work will begin Monday at 8 p.m. and will last for about two weeks.

Contracts coordinator Charles Hartford says eastbound work is expected to finish this weekend.

"Work in winding down on the eastbound lanes however overnight closures will continue tonight from Howard Avenue to Central Avenue between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., both lanes will be open for the weekend," says Hartford.

He says weather permitting, westbound work will start Monday night.

"Work will mirror what has taken place on the eastbound lanes with night time closure between Central Avenue and Howard Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and open to one lane during daytime hours," he says Hartford.

The city is encouraging motorists to zipper merge or take alternate routes.

Eastbound work started on June 11 at 8 p.m. from Howard and Central with nightly closures taking place until 6 a.m.