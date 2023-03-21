E.L.K. to longer act as third party biller for water and wastewater in the Town of Essex

E.L.K. Energy will no longer provide billing for water and wastewater in the Town of Essex, effective October 1, 2023, following a decision on Monday night.

Town staff was directed by council to investigate the option of bringing the current billing function for water and waste water utilities in-house, to be performed by town staff, which is currently provided by E.L.K. as a third party for the town.

Throughout the past six months town administration performed the analysis to investigate software vendors and developing timelines.

Council voted in favour of the recommendations included in the report on the issue, which will see them direct administration to issue a letter of service discontinuance to the external billing provider, E.L.K. Energy Inc. effective October 1, 2023 or the date of final migration.

The project is expected to launch in the spring, be implemented in the summer, and then go through the first billing cycle in the fall.

The funds for the project will come from the Town’s Water Reserve, which officials say has sufficient balance.

Director of Corporate Services, Kate Giurissevich, says that no rates will change as a result of this.

"Every five years we have a financial model developed to us by an external consultant, Watson and Associates, and we worked with them to ensure that point was valid. If anything, residents may after year 6 of savings, realize a potential rate reduction based on this model alone."

As a result of more staff being required at the Town Hall location, certain retrofits will be required to accommodate the new staff, and Administration recommended a mobile trailer be placed at Town Hall to act as the new corporate meeting space.

The software acquisition will cost the town over $400,000 while the costs for retrofits and the mobile trailer come in at $100,000.

Giurissevich says the addition of three new staff positions doesn't actually change much, because the Town is currently paying the staffing costs to E.L.K. as it is.

"With staff under Town supervision, this means we have the ability to align our service standards. So right now we have no vision on call returns, anything of that sort, we would now be able to have vision on that. Ensuring that our standards that we adhere to are met when it comes to that function."

Mayor Sherry Bondy explained her position while wrapping up the vote.

"When E.L.K. does the cost of service applications to the Ontario Energy Board, in essence they are using water money from all of our residents to make their hydro rates even lower for Kingsville residents and Lakeshore residents. So I think this is a really smart move for our town."

It was noted in the report that the transition to in-house performance of billings will ultimately lead to lower annual write-offs, by creating an annual savings that can

not be estimated, but between 2020-2022 more than $100,000 in water/wastewater billings were written off.