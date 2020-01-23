E-Scooter Pilot Heads to Windsor City Council for Approval

A Windsor cycling advocate is excited to share the streets with e-scooters, but they will still face the same safety issues as bikes on area roads.

Recent changes to the Highway Traffic Act will allow cities to permit e-scooters on city streets as part of a five year pilot project by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Windsor's plan was sent to city council by the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee Wednesday night.

Riders will have to be at least 16 years old, keep the scooter on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less, and wear a helmet unless they're over 18 years of age.

Executive Director for Bike Windsor-Essex Lori Newton says she's glad officials also decided to keep them off sidewalks and park paths, but they are still permitted on roads without bike lanes where safety is already an issue.

"It's when we mix speeds. When we're bicycles scooters on a road that has no cycling infrastructure, they're competing with cars that are going much faster," she says.

The decision comes on the same night the committee approved Windsor's Vision Zero Policy to make area roadways safer.

Newton is excited to see where those plans take the city with yet another transportation option on the way.

"These mobility options are changing all the time and we do need to be prepared for them, but we need to do that in our street design," she says. "If we don't build roads to encourage people to be active and to stay healthy by making them safe, we're failing our community."

The Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project also limits e-scooters to 24 km/h, and requires front and rear lights with no baskets or trailers. No cargo is allowed, and only one rider is permitted per scooter.

City council will have to give final approval for the pilot project at its next regular meeting before e-scooters hit the streets.